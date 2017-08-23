Triple H Really Doesn’t Want Asuka To Leave WWE NXT

Youtube

The role of Asuka in WWE NXT is that of the most dominant female wrestler in the history of the promotion. Asuka debuted in NXT in October 2015 (I was at the taping she debuted at), won the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover Dallas during WrestleMania weekend in 2016 and she’s held onto the title for over 500 days. Unfortunately, Asuka suffered a collarbone injury during her match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover Brooklyn III this past Saturday. It’s not known what WWE might do with her NXT Women’s Title because the injury is said to be a 6-8 week recovery, so they may just have her hold onto it rather than take it off here. There’s a NXT taping this week where we will know more about it.

There are two questions that a lot of WWE fans about Asuka’s future in the company:

1) When is she going to lose the title?

2) When will she debut on the main roster?

As of this writing, we don’t know the answer to either of those questions. However, what we do know is that NXT’s boss, Triple H, doesn’t want Asuka to leave NXT any time soon.