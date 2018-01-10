Triple H Skipped Smackdown To Meet With Ronda Rousey

While a few neckbeards might still think of him as Vince McMahon’s “doofus son-in-law,” there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that Triple H is an integral part of virtually every facet of WWE nowadays. Considering how much involvement he has in televised WWE event, there needs to be a pretty monumental reason for him to miss an episode of Raw or Smackdown Live.
Shoot, if Vince McMahon can wreck his car and still make TV, then it’s safe to assume no one has an excuse.
Well, it turns out that monumental reason is none other than Ronda Rousey. It’s no secret that WWE has been courting the most dominant woman in the history of UFC for quite some time now, with rumors heating up last month that a deal was nearing completion and that she may even be slotted in as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.
Its been implied for awhile road dogg is running sdl i dont think hhh is a big deal i think he skips it all the time but to meet rousey………well theres your royal rumble winner and new sdl womens champion
He actually skipped Smackdown because the Television Critics Association were holding a special event in LA to mark Raw’s 25th anniversary, as reported by every other wrestling site. But hey, you carry on.
He marched steph out in a black dress thinking it was the golden globes and that they were famous outside wrestling lol
I misspoke ment hhh skipping sdl isnt a big deal not that hhh isnt a big deal lol
Isn’t one Lesnar bad enough?
Brock is leaving they jerrymandered his contract to be august (typical republican vince) but yea brock is done at mania
Oh, that sucks. Brock’s been awesome as Universal Champion. Was hoping he signed an extension. Gonna miss the guy.