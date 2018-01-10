Triple H Skipped Smackdown To Meet With Ronda Rousey

#Triple H #Ronda Rousey #UFC #WWE
01.10.18 3 hours ago 7 Comments

While a few neckbeards might still think of him as Vince McMahon’s “doofus son-in-law,” there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that Triple H is an integral part of virtually every facet of WWE nowadays. Considering how much involvement he has in televised WWE event, there needs to be a pretty monumental reason for him to miss an episode of Raw or Smackdown Live.

Shoot, if Vince McMahon can wreck his car and still make TV, then it’s safe to assume no one has an excuse.

Well, it turns out that monumental reason is none other than Ronda Rousey. It’s no secret that WWE has been courting the most dominant woman in the history of UFC for quite some time now, with rumors heating up last month that a deal was nearing completion and that she may even be slotted in as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#Ronda Rousey#UFC#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYTRIPLE HUFCWWE

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 8 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP