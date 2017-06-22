Triple H Has The Highest Possible Praise For Seth Rollins

When he’s not weighing in on the McGregor vs. Mayweather superfight or running NXT, Triple H is usually gearing up for the biggest possible match he can be in. I mean, I’m sure he has other jobs, too. Probably some sort of protein spokesperson, or something. Anyway, his only match so far this year was a two-years-or-so-in-the-making bout against his former protege, Seth Rollins.
You probably won’t be surprised that Triple H has a pretty damn high opinion of the man he hand-selected to be his onscreen surrogate son.
During a recent visit to Sky Sports, Triple H sang the praises of Rollins, who he believes is not only the present of THIS BUSINESS, but also the future of THIS BUSINESS. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)
This article broke Kayfabe more than Sheik and Duggan on a cocaine binge