Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Discussed Daniel Bryan, Rich Swann, And Donald Trump At TCA

01.10.18 3 hours ago

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, along with several other WWE Superstars, appeared on the Television Critics Association Winter 2018 Press Tour to talk about 25 years of Monday Night Raw. Our evil corporate overlords/parents did just that, but also had to answer questions about way more controversial topics than whether Miz and Maryse should get their own reality show (which they should, and are.)

The first touchy subject they were asked about was WWE Hall of Famer the President of the United States. A sizzle reel including moments of celebrities appearing on WWE programming was shown before the panel, and it did not feature Donald Trump. The fact that Linda McMahon is the current Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and therefore a member of 45’s cabinet, and that Trump has taken it upon himself to remind us of his sports entertainment cred via official presidential statement prompted a reporter to ask why Trump wasn’t in the reel.

According to Deadline, Stephanie responded, “WWE is non-partisan … We made a strategic decision to not put forth any type of partisan politics at all,” and that this is a “decision we made in our programming, not just in our sizzle.” Triple H pointed out that other politicians/celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger also didn’t make the reel.

