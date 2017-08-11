Triple H Is Supporting West Ham United Because Of Sledgehammers

#Triple H #WWE
08.11.17 23 mins ago

Twitter

Triple H hasn’t been on WWE television in a while, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping plenty busy. He has a great many jobs, you know. In addition to being WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, he also runs NXT and is in charge of sending sports teams and athletes custom championship belts when they win league titles.

One team that probably isn’t going to win a league title any time soon (and we’re really sorry about that, Irons fans, but I’m pretty sure you know the score) is West Ham United F.C., who will kick off their Premier League season on Sunday with a game against Manchester United, which should be … interesting. Yes, let’s go with interesting.

To hype up the start of the REAL football season (and SummerSlam also, I guess) on Sky Sports in England, Triple H was tapped to give West Ham’s supporters a rousing pep talk, while flanked by a personalized West Ham kit. It’s a very good pep talk, marred only by H appearing to forget the word “Brooklyn” for the merest fraction of an instant.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#WWE
TAGSENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUETRIPLE HWEST HAM UNITEDWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP