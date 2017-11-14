Triple H Returned To WWE And Joined The Raw Survivor Series Team

11.13.17

Monday night’s go-home episode of WWE Raw before Survivor Series was already a little bit loopy by the time it got to the third hour, but it still managed to have one big surprise up its sleeve.

Everyone prior to Monday’s show was expecting a return or two. Rumors swirled that Paige would be making a comeback on the show (she didn’t), and we knew a few hours ahead of showtime that Roman Reigns would be coming back for the long-awaited Shield reunion. (He did.)

One of the top matches at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view will be a traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag team match, with Team Raw going up against Team Smackdown for the right to … uh … I guess not invade the other show any more? Anyway, the most lackluster member of Team Raw (in fans’ opinions) was son of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan. Many assumed he would be replaced prior to the PPV by the returning Roman Reigns. They were wrong!

