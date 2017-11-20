YouTube

The WWE United Kingdom Championship was introduced with a bang back in January, when a universally-acclaimed two-night tournament crowned Tyler Bate the inaugural champion. Almost immediately after that tournament, there were reports that up to three extremely popular independent U.K. promotions might be heading to WWE Network.

While any outside promotions coming to the Network have yet to materialize, WWE’s own U.K. division has been in flux throughout the year. The majority of the U.K. matches and title defenses have come on NXT weekly television or on TakeOver specials. Many of the top wrestlers in the division — who have been signed to unprecedented deals, possibly specifically to have kept the performers away from the ITV reboot of World of Sport that now appears to be dead in the water — have reported to the Performance Center in Florida, so they can be called upon as needed.

In May, WWE held two nights of U.K. division Live Events in England, and shortly thereafter put a special on the Network for fans to enjoy. But every step of the way, the plan was to attempt to secure a deal for a weekly television show, which would allow the company to both produce and air the show in England.