Watch Tye Dillinger’s ‘Perfect’ Debut At Royal Rumble

#WWE #WWE NXT
01.29.17 1 hour ago

WWE Network

One of the most surprising breakout stars of NXT in 2016, Tye Dillinger, has officially made his WWE main roster debut (well, sorta: He used to compete in WWECW as Gavin Spears, but still.)

Dillinger was one of eight unannounced entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, and he came out at — what else? — No. 10, to a massive pop from the San Antonio crowd. Unfortunately, his Rumble run was shortlived, being eliminated by Braun Strowman a few minutes later. You can watch his entrance below.

Whether this is a one-shot deal for Dillinger or a full-fledged call-up is still unclear. Dillinger did compete at NXT TakeOver San Antonio the night before, losing to Eric Young, in what could have been his final match under the NXT banner. Hopefully Dillinger will pop up on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live! this week to clear up his situation.

