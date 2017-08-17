Tyrus Tells GFW He Is Not Going To Their Next Impact Tapings

Tyrus has worked for Global Force Wrestling (formerly TNA Wrestling) for the past three years and he made it clear recently on Instagram and Twitter that he’s not happy with how things are going there. The former Brodus Clay in WWE has been a good supporting character in GFW, but he hasn’t been happy of late.
Tyrus posted a message on his social media this week and said he’s tired of being treated like a “second class citizen” by the company. He also made the announcement that he won’t be at the next tapings because he’s on holdout status. Here’s some of what he said:
He’s probably ticked, in part, for being replaced as Eli Drake’s second by Chris freaking Adonis. And he should be.
