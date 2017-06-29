Tyson Kidd Has Taken On A New Role With WWE

Tyson Kidd suffered a tragic and career-ending injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe almost exactly two years ago. The injury came extremely close to being fatal, and speculation right from the outset was that Kidd would never wrestle again. While his injury was part of a season five Total Divas storyline, Tyson (or TJ, as he’s known on the show) was removed from the cast during the most recent sixth season of Total Divas, and didn’t make a single appearance, despite his wife Natalya remaining a central part of the show.
It appears WWE is not about to let the talent and brilliant wrestling mind of Tyson Kidd go to waste, as Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kidd has transitioned into a new backstage role with the company.
Kidd will be serving as a producer (a role which in the past has been referred to as “agent”), where he will help put matches together and produce segments of WWE television.
Tyson Kidd’s transformation as delusional heel in NXT, finally bringing a character to match his in-ring skill, was amazing to watch. His interview before Fatal 4-Way is one of my all-time favorites. And his team with Cesaro was a thing of beauty too.
Sad that he won’t ever wrestle again, but glad he’s still going to have a part to play. You were great, Tyson. FACT.
Is the Muscle Buster unofficially retired at this point? Seems like Joe has switched to the Coquina Clutch as his finisher. (Full disclosure – I get my wrestling fix here, not on the Network, so I haven’t seen the shows to know, but it seems like he hasn’t used the MB since NXT, maybe?)
PS – I am happy to see Tyson Kidd back in the fold. Took a look at that picture of his neck again, and daamn. He is one tough hombre.
That was a freak accident and honestly there are a lot of moves that have caused horrible accidents. I don’t think the Musclebuster should be permanently retired, but a special occasion kind of thing. But it does seem to be off the table for now.
I mean hell even the Coquina Clutch application re-wrecked Seth Rollins’ knee. There are no truly safe wrestling moves.
I seem to recall Tyson Agent-ing matches in the past and they were all high quality, so this may be the best use of his talents. I’m looking forward to this new phase in his career, this…new endeavor.
Get ready for Cat-alya, guys!
In all seriousness, good for Tyson. I’m glad he gets to stick around!
Hmm, kinda bittersweet but it could have been a LOT worse. I’m ok with this.