Former UFC fighter Matt Riddle has managed to build himself up a pretty successful second act as a pro wrestler, earning a lot of fan appreciation for his technical style and entertaining dudebro shtick. But you can tell he’s still a bit miffed about how his exit from the world of cage fighting came about — he has the distinction of being the only fighter to ever be fired from the UFC for failed marijuana drug tests.

The folks at FloSlam asked Riddle what he thought of UFC president Dana White, and Matt didn’t hold back.

“I get this question a lot and Sometimes I’m like f**k that dude Dana White because he is an asshole, he was really cold blooded towards me. And if you think about it, the situation I’m in. One of your employees had their third child and is still doing good work but failed a drug test again, maybe he needs help? Maybe you go another route he did, called me a loser and did all that.”

Riddle had the misfortune of being amongst the last batch of UFC fighters being vigorously tested for marijuana metabolites by state commissions. Nowadays, you need to have smoked weed within a day or two of your fight to test above the allowable threshold, but back in 2013 the permissible amount was so low that smoking marijuana within six weeks of a fight risked a positive drug test. Riddle tested positive for the substance twice within one year, and was subsequently released by the UFC.

Riddle claimed the marijuana was for pain and stress relief and pointed out he had a medical marijuana card in Nevada where the failed drug tests occurred. He also claimed the UFC fired him for talking too much about fighters using Testosterone Replacement Therapy, a strange loophole that was open for a few years that allowed fighters to basically take steroids with a doctor’s note. Dana White had a different take.

“You’re so weak-minded and so addicted to marijuana, that you couldn’t stay off it enough to pass a drug test three times a year,” White said through the media when asked why he released Matt. “Well, guess what dummy, they drug test in the real world, too!”

Back to Riddle’s current comments.

“I’m not the biggest fan of Mr. White,” he continued. “I don’t think he has good business ethics. I don’t think he does things properly, I don’t think he treats people properly. I think that’s about it, I could sit here and badmouth him all day, but at the end of the day I just don’t think he’s a good person. Does that mean he’s not going to be successful? Probably the opposite. He’ll probably be extremely successful for the rest of his life because he’s a mean person and bad. But at the same time, that’s just how the world works sometimes.”

With White pocketing over $300 million dollars from the recent sale of the UFC, we’d say there’s a good chance he’ll be extremely successful for the rest of his life. But we’re happy to say it seems like Riddle will be too now that he’s out of the antagonistic relationship he found himself in with the UFC.

