WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

The Pro Wrestling World Thanked The Undertaker For A Legendary Career

#Wrestlemania #WWE
04.03.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

WWE

The Undertaker’s apparent final WrestleMania appearance was a sad end to the career of one of WWE’s most legendary performers. The Dead Man fought valiantly against Roman Reigns on Sunday night in Orlando and his final match saw him get battered until he could no longer go, ending with one last spear and a three-count.

Even Reigns, after becoming only the second person in history to defeat The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, looked saddened by what had just taken place in the ring.

The victor is #RomanReigns. #WrestleMania @wwenetwork

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

It was clear that this would be Taker’s final appearance in a WrestleMania ring, and he made the symbolic gesture of retirement by leaving his coat and hat in the center as a goodbye.

After the match and through the night, the pro wrestling world remembered the best of Taker with “#ThankYouTaker” to pay their respects to one of the all-time greats. The reception was that of reverence and appreciation for all he had done in the business and for the business, as WWE superstars and personalities, past and present, flooded Twitter with their reactions and thoughts as they watched The Undertaker put his coat and hat in the center of the ring and walk out for the final time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSTHE UNDERTAKERWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP