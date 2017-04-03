The Pro Wrestling World Thanked The Undertaker For A Legendary Career

WWE

The Undertaker’s apparent final WrestleMania appearance was a sad end to the career of one of WWE’s most legendary performers. The Dead Man fought valiantly against Roman Reigns on Sunday night in Orlando and his final match saw him get battered until he could no longer go, ending with one last spear and a three-count.

Even Reigns, after becoming only the second person in history to defeat The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, looked saddened by what had just taken place in the ring.

The victor is #RomanReigns. #WrestleMania @wwenetwork A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

It was clear that this would be Taker’s final appearance in a WrestleMania ring, and he made the symbolic gesture of retirement by leaving his coat and hat in the center as a goodbye.

After the match and through the night, the pro wrestling world remembered the best of Taker with “#ThankYouTaker” to pay their respects to one of the all-time greats. The reception was that of reverence and appreciation for all he had done in the business and for the business, as WWE superstars and personalities, past and present, flooded Twitter with their reactions and thoughts as they watched The Undertaker put his coat and hat in the center of the ring and walk out for the final time.