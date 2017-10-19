Youtube

It’s that time of year again where wrestling fans bombard the internet with rumors of The Undertaker wrestling again. The reason for these rumors is that The Undertaker’s fictional brother Kane returned to WWE television this past Monday on Raw and he’s going to be a part of Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV main event a 3 on 5 TLC match.

During the Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Steel Cage match on Raw, Kane entered the ring by coming in from under the ring and he destroyed Roman Reigns. Kane gave Reigns two Chokeslams plus a Tombstone Piledriver while Strowman gave Reigns two Running Powerslams to pin him. The question that WWE’s fans had after the Kane attack was, why would he do that?

The most sensible answer is that Roman Reigns beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year in what appeared to be The Undertaker’s last match. After Reigns won the match, The Undertaker left his signature hat, jacket and gloves in the ring while exiting through the ramp as the five hour show (felt like ten hours, really) came to a close.