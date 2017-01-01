Though many of us are more than ready to leave 2016 in the rearview mirror, one WWE fan has given us a great reason to look back at the past year. Thanks to Reddit user BatNorris, all of the WWE title changes for the last twelve months are now in one handy-dandy video.

Some of them you may remember, and some of them are Alberto Del Rio. Some of them are incredibly emotional, like when Charlotte won the inaugural WWE Women’s Championship, vanquishing the Divas title to the bottom of the Claire’s dollar bin from whence it came. Some of them are Roman Reigns.

A fun game to play with this video is asking yourself what the most surprising win of the year was. If you would have told 2011 Danielle that in 2016 AJ Styles would have figured his sh*t out and I would legitimately love watching him wrestle, I would have called you a liar and then set your pants on fire and then laughed while you burned because 2011 Danielle had some unresolved anger issues and was kinda mean. She also wasn’t crazy about Styles.

2016 was a really terrible year in a lot of ways, but it also gave us two separate American Alpha tag team championship wins, and anytime those two get to be that genuinely happy is the best time.

So what about you guys? What was your favourite win of 2016? What was the biggest upset? What still makes you angrier than 2011 Danielle? Let us know in the comments, and have a very happy New Year!