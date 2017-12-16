Vince McMahon Is Funding A New Venture, And XFL Rumors Are Flying

YouTube

Back in February of this year, ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series aired an extremely well-received episode detailing the rise and fall of the XFL, Vince McMahon’s 2001 attempt to compete with the National Football League. All of the major parties involved with the XFL were interviewed for the documentary, and there was even a pop-up XFL Hall of Fame to celebrate the episode.

Surrounding that 30 for 30 was a somewhat-expected groundswell of XFL nostalgia, and a fairly unilateral agreement that the league made a lot of important innovations, but never really got a fair shake. With this season of the NFL arguably being one of the worst in recent memory, and with fan unhappiness and concern about player safety at an all-time high, it’s not unreasonable to think it might be time to start looking for an alternative to the shield (no, not the “Sierra Hotel Indigo” Shield; the less-savory one).

On Friday, rumors started picking up steam that Vince McMahon might be considering bringing back his beloved XFL. While the initial rumors being passed around seemed questionable, David Bixenspan of Deadspin was able to get a comment directly from WWE, which might end up being surprisingly revealing … or could just end up being nothing much at all.