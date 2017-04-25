Vince McMahon Is Getting An Un-Be-Lievable Biopic From Sony Pictures

WWE Network

Following in the enormous footsteps of the upcoming Andre the Giant biopic, Deadline is reporting that WWE paterfamilias Vince McMahon is getting a feature film about his life from Sony Pictures’ TriStar.

The story of pro wrestling impresario Vince McMahon is getting the Hollywood treatment with Pandemonium, a drama that will be directed by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra from a script by Craig A. Williams. The film is landing at Sony Pictures’ TriStar, with Andrew Lazar producing with WWE Studios president Michael Luisi and Adam Goldworm. Hannah Minghella and Nicole Brown will oversee for TriStar. The film covers McMahon’s ascension in the wrestling business, and having WWE Studios involved indicates the project has the blessing of the grappling magnate. He is third generation — the business was started by his grandfather Jess and taken over by his father Vincent — but these were local circuits and relatively small time compared to what Vince McMahon had in mind. … Screenwriter Williams previously wrote Underdog, and Requa & Ficarra’s directorial teamups include Crazy, Stupid, Love; Focus, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. They also are exec producers of This Is Us and Patriot.

So unbelievably excited for Ray Liotta in a zoot suit, power-walking past an enormous American flag in slow motion. Hoping they cast Tilda Swinton as Linda, John Favreau as Shane and Soleil Moon Frye as Stephanie. She’s still a thing, right?

I also hope we get important moments from Vince’s life, such as

the time a pair of 40-year old dick joke enthusiasts pushed his face into a giant’s ass

the time he died in a limo explosion and woke up from a coma with Freddie Prinze Jr. as his doctor

the time Steve Austin threatened to murder him with a handgun in the middle of an arena and everyone cheered for it

the time he challenged God to a wrestling match

the time he called John Cena the N-word

the time he commanded an island savage to keep the future President of the United States from shaving his head

and more!

… we might have to turn this into a trilogy. There’s no chance in hell I’m missing this movie.