WWE Announced The Official Rules For The NXT TakeOver WarGames Match

The month of November means WWE is going to present Survivor Series on November 19, but the NXT Takeover event one night earlier on November 18 might overshadow because the highly anticipated WarGames match. It’s the first ever WarGames in WWE history after the match was created by Dusty Rhodes for the NWA/WCW.

A lot of WWE fans have been hoping for WWE to do a WarGames match ever since they acquired WCW in 2001. Here we are 16 years later and it’s finally going to happen.

A traditional WarGames match usually saw teams of four or five men wrestle a match in two rings side by side with a cage surrounding both rings and there was a roof on top. However, when WWE does the match on November 18 in Houston, it will involve three teams of three. Since they have put their own twist on the match, WWE had to tweak the rules a bit. Here are the complete rules for the match courtesy of WWE.com: