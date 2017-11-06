Watch Braun Strowman Attempt To Eat A 7-Pound Fish Sandwich

#WWE Raw #WWE
Sports Writer
11.06.17 3 Comments

Braun Stowman a large human. More specifically, Braun Strowman is a 6’8, 385-pound human. Being that size comes with some advantages, one of which being your requirement to eat an obscenely large amount of food to maintain your weight and muscle.

We’ve already documented Strowman’s undying love for Chipotle. In fact, we even tried to each as much Chipotle as the Monster Among Men, himself, but his latest food challenge is something nobody should be crazy enough to try. WWE was in Baltimore at the end of October, and Strowman couldn’t leave the area without trying Jimmy’s Seafood’s famous Seafood UFO challenge.

The sandwich weighs seven pounds, and it’ll run you $100. It was even featured on Food Network’s Ginormous Foods. Food Network described it as “boasting a seemingly otherworldly size, The Seafood UFO from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood surely delivers on the promise of seafood. Not only does this 13-inch-wide sandwich feature a 2-pound crab cake alongside fried crab-studded macaroni and cheese rounds, but there are also two variations on shrimp and juicy fried oysters — all piled high on bread.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP