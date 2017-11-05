The last 24 hours of professional wrestling highlighted just how incredible this business can be when everyone is working together. First, Chris Jericho made a shocking video appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Power Struggle event to challenge Kenny Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4th.
If that wasn’t crazy enough, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H, showed up at Insane Championship Wrestling’s Fight Club event in Cardiff, Wales.
WWE has been working with ICW for a while now. While the details of their business together are still fairly secretive, Triple H isn’t the first WWE employee to show up to, or even wrestle for, ICW. WWE’s United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne, has worked with ICW in the past, and even Finn Balor showed up at an ICW show last year.
Even still, having guys like Dunne and Balor appear at ICW events pales in comparison to having someone like Triple H show up. Both Dunne and Balor are known for their international wrestling careers. Both have wrestled for ICW, so it’s conceivable that they’d show up again. Triple H, though? That’s wild.
