The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/3/97: This Means War

#Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.11.17

WWE Network

Tope CONE-hilLO!

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Glacier fought La Parka in an extremely Brandon Stroud match, the main-event scene got weirdly sexual, and Hulk Hogan declared himself God. Also, Hogan and Sting signed a contract at a Las Vegas hotel in the middle of a TV movie.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. If you’re a fan of the vintage reports, make sure you check out the ill-advised and somehow-still-going NWA TNA weekly pay-per-view recap series.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on November 3, 1997.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

Best Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP