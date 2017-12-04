WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We reviewed Halloween Havoc ’97 a show featuring maybe the best (Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.) and the worst (Hogan and Piper in a giant chicken wire cage) matches of the year.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. If you’re a fan of the vintage reports, make sure you check out the ill-advised and somehow-still-going NWA TNA weekly pay-per-view recap series.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on October 27, 1997.