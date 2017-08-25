The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/1/97: Spot The Difference

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Arn Anderson retired from wrestling in an inspiring, tear-jerking speech, giving his “spot” in the Four Horsemen to Curt Hennig. It’s one of those timeless moments that touches the hearts of wrestling fans forever. Nothing could ruin that! Not in a million years!

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on September 1, 1997.