Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We revisited Fall Brawl ’97 for the sudden but inevitable betrayal of Curt Hennig, Ric Flair getting his head bashed in by a cage door, and Mark Curtis getting told to suck Scott Hall’s dick. All in all, a banner night for WCW.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on September 15, 1997.