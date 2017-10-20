Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: A “night of upsets” featured, most notably, Hugh Morrus getting whomped by a jacked-up rookie by the name of Bill Goldberg. In the main event scene, Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan are threatening to eat each other out.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on September 29, 1997.