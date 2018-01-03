The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/24/97: World War 5

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Rick Rude jumped ship from Raw to Nitro due to the Montreal Screwjob, and the nWo celebrated by beating up everyone for two hours without consequence. Also, Ernest Miller learned how to throw a hadoken.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network, and click here to watch the pay-per-view. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. If you’re a fan of the vintage reports, make sure you check out the ill-advised and somehow-still-going NWA TNA weekly pay-per-view recap series, as well as the ridiculous The Wrestling Episode column I decided to revive.

Up first, let’s find out what happened in this year’s annual 60-Man Battle Royal That Seemed Like A Good Idea On Paper.