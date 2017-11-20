Instagram/sfstampede

There are few things in professional sports rarer than when a hockey goalie scores a goal. In fact, there have only been fourteen in NHL history, so if you’re lucky enough to score a goal as an opposing goaltender, you better make sure your celebration is on point because odds are it’s not going to happen again.

Winnipeg Jets goalie prospect Mikhail Berdin accomplished what so few have in a minor league game for the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday night. With the Stampede up 6-4 and just seconds remaining in the third period, Berdin shot the puck from 180 feet on an open net and landed his first career goalie goal. You can’t say Berdin didn’t understand the gravity of the moment, either, because his celebration is one of the best we’ve ever seen.

Despite the fact that the Stampede were already up 6-4, and it would have taken multiple miracles for them to blow that lead, Berdin celebrated like he just scored the most important goal of all-time. He gave us everything from the classic one-knee hockey fist bump, to full high-fives for the bench, to a crowd salute, before capping the four-tier celebration off with the Vince McMahon billionaire strut. The whole thing was tremendous.