Youtube

The story of Matt and Jeff Hardy being unable to use their “Broken” characters in WWE has been well documented since their return to WWE at WrestleMania 33. The short version is that there was a time when it appeared that the Hardys had come to an agreement with Anthem and GFW/TNA about it, but then Anthem wanted more out of the agreed upon deal. Since then, there has been a stalemate of sorts while the Hardys continue to tease the “Broken” universe is coming while Matt keeps on doing those “delete” hand gestures.

With the “Broken” gimmick on the shelf for now, Matt has been trying something new of late by saying he’s “Woken” and urging people to #GetWoke and #StayWoke.

On Friday, Matt released a video on Youtube, Twitter and Facebook asking people to feed him their energy. Here’s the 38-second clip.