Here’s Your Official NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Preview

01.03.17 3 hours ago 5 Comments

YouTube

The wait is over! Tonight, at an obscenely late hour (if you’re watching pretty much anywhere that isn’t Japan, Australia, or New Zealand), New Japan Pro Wrestling presents its annual flagship show, Wrestle Kingdom. The Tokyo Dome will once again play host to Japan’s greatest wrestling spectacle, and the card is looking like an absolute feast for the eyes. We’ve already spoken to Beretta and Kenny Omega about their journeys to Wrestle Kingdom, and now it’s time to take a closer look at tonight’s lineup. Here’s the full card:

  1. Pre-Show: New Japan Rumble
  2. Singles Match: Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger The Dark
  3. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Roppongi Vice
  4. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: Bullet Club vs. CHAOS vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Satoshi Kojima, David Finlay, and Ricochet (c)
  5. Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson
  6. Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole
  7. IWGP Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match: Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs. Great Bash Heel vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano
  8. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
  9. NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
  10. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
  11. IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Every title in New Japan is on the line! It’s a lot to take in, so here are the big talking points going into tonight’s show.

TAGSNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGWRESTLE KINGDOM 11

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP