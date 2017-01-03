Here’s Your Official NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Preview

YouTube

The wait is over! Tonight, at an obscenely late hour (if you’re watching pretty much anywhere that isn’t Japan, Australia, or New Zealand), New Japan Pro Wrestling presents its annual flagship show, Wrestle Kingdom. The Tokyo Dome will once again play host to Japan’s greatest wrestling spectacle, and the card is looking like an absolute feast for the eyes. We’ve already spoken to Beretta and Kenny Omega about their journeys to Wrestle Kingdom, and now it’s time to take a closer look at tonight’s lineup. Here’s the full card:

Pre-Show: New Japan Rumble Singles Match: Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger The Dark IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Roppongi Vice NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: Bullet Club vs. CHAOS vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Satoshi Kojima, David Finlay, and Ricochet (c) Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole IWGP Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match: Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs. Great Bash Heel vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Every title in New Japan is on the line! It’s a lot to take in, so here are the big talking points going into tonight’s show.