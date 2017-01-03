Here’s Your Official NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Preview

The wait is over! Tonight, at an obscenely late hour (if you’re watching pretty much anywhere that isn’t Japan, Australia, or New Zealand), New Japan Pro Wrestling presents its annual flagship show, Wrestle Kingdom. The Tokyo Dome will once again play host to Japan’s greatest wrestling spectacle, and the card is looking like an absolute feast for the eyes. We’ve already spoken to Beretta and Kenny Omega about their journeys to Wrestle Kingdom, and now it’s time to take a closer look at tonight’s lineup. Here’s the full card:
- Pre-Show: New Japan Rumble
- Singles Match: Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger The Dark
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Roppongi Vice
- NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: Bullet Club vs. CHAOS vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Satoshi Kojima, David Finlay, and Ricochet (c)
- Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson
- Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole
- IWGP Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match: Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs. Great Bash Heel vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega
Every title in New Japan is on the line! It’s a lot to take in, so here are the big talking points going into tonight’s show.
I am so ridiculously excited for Wrestle Kingdom 11 and jealous of all the WrestleBros in Tokyo right now for it!
Solid.
oh my, such a blast to see CJ Parker somewhere. I haven’t really followed NJPW just yet so it was great to see him
I might hold off on watching this untill the AXS show airs whatever it’s going to air on it, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to hold off until then. Okada vs. Omega is going to be LIT.
Also, if you will allow me some predictions:
– Takahashi beats Kushida for the Jr. belt, which accomplishes a couple things: 1) It means you don’t waste that whole preamble you gave Takahashi coming back, 2) it frees up Kushida to become a bigger star, which he deserves, and 3) it gives the Jr. belt fresh matchups, including with Ricochet who sold going after that belt pretty hard in the interview that was posted on here last week
– #TanaWinsLOL, which is a shame because Naito had a hell of a 2016
– O’Reilly retains because I’d bet that ROH feels they have a better chance of resigning O’Reilly than they do Cole, who seems like a foregone conclusion to go to NXT…personally, I hope they both go cause I love them both (side note: I hope Bobby Fish goes too, cause reDRagon is my jam)
– I think Goto wins, but I’m not sold that he will, because 1) they haven’t moved his character forward in years even though he joined Chaos, and 2) you have to think Shibata’s next opponent is going to be Rhodes, belt or not, and you would think they’d rather have Cody challenge for a belt than not. Truth be told though, a Shibata/Rhodes program doesn’t NEED a belt, and I think it’s time to shit or get off the pot with Goto. They’ve left him dangling out there, seemingly forever, and he’s too good to not do anything with him.
– Omega should win. He’s had an amazing 2016 (rivaled really only by Naito as far as NJPW is concerned), and I said this in another thread a week or two ago, the HW belt has been only exactly 3 people since 2011 (Tanahashi, Okada, Styles) until Naito won it last April and then dropped it back to Okada two months later. Let someone else take the reigns of the company for a while.