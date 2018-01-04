What You Need To Know About New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12

01.03.18 1 hour ago

New Japan World

After months of build-up, New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 is happening on Jan. 4. Can you believe Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega is happening on Thursday? Are you unsure how to watch it, and what else is happening on that show? Fear not: if you have questions, With Spandex has you covered.

What Is Wrestle Kingdom 12?

Wrestle Kingdom 12 is the twenty-seventh annual January 4 Tokyo Dome Show presented by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, though obviously only the twelfth show in that series since they started calling them “Wrestle Kingdom.” NJPW is the biggest wrestling promotion in Japan and second-largest in the world, and this is their equivalent to WrestleMania.

The card for Wrestle Kingdom 12 is absolutely stacked. It features incredible talent and some compelling feuds. A lot of them don’t even involve anyone from Winnipeg! Here’s a quick rundown of the three top matches at WK12.

Around The Web

TAGSNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGWRESTLE KINGDOM 12

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP