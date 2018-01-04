New Japan World

After months of build-up, New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 is happening on Jan. 4. Can you believe Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega is happening on Thursday? Are you unsure how to watch it, and what else is happening on that show? Fear not: if you have questions, With Spandex has you covered.

What Is Wrestle Kingdom 12?

Wrestle Kingdom 12 is the twenty-seventh annual January 4 Tokyo Dome Show presented by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, though obviously only the twelfth show in that series since they started calling them “Wrestle Kingdom.” NJPW is the biggest wrestling promotion in Japan and second-largest in the world, and this is their equivalent to WrestleMania.

The card for Wrestle Kingdom 12 is absolutely stacked. It features incredible talent and some compelling feuds. A lot of them don’t even involve anyone from Winnipeg! Here’s a quick rundown of the three top matches at WK12.