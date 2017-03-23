The Time Brock Lesnar Hurled A Car Door Into The Crowd

Brock Lesnar Could Get Served With A Lawsuit From Mark Hunt At Wrestlemania

#MMA #UFC #WWE
03.23.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Brock Lesnar’s love of living amongst nature in the cold north of Saskatchewan, Canada has seemingly shielded him from Mark Hunt’s lawsuit seeking damages from both Lesnar and the UFC, stemming from his loss against the former UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 200. According to MMA Payout, who took a dive into the Hunt’s response to the UFC’s motion to dismiss Hunt’s lawsuit, Lesnar has yet to be served any paperwork.

That very well could change if he gets his summons when he’s back in the states. Say, for Wrestlemania? That’s what MMA Payout’s resident lawyer thinks about the situation, at the very least.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARMARK HUNTMMAUFCWWE
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP