Brock Lesnar’s love of living amongst nature in the cold north of Saskatchewan, Canada has seemingly shielded him from Mark Hunt’s lawsuit seeking damages from both Lesnar and the UFC, stemming from his loss against the former UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 200. According to MMA Payout, who took a dive into the Hunt’s response to the UFC’s motion to dismiss Hunt’s lawsuit, Lesnar has yet to be served any paperwork.

That very well could change if he gets his summons when he’s back in the states. Say, for Wrestlemania? That’s what MMA Payout’s resident lawyer thinks about the situation, at the very least.