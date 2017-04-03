WrestleMania 33 Broke Plenty Of Florida Box Office Records

WWE

WrestleMania 33 weekend (or week, more accurately) rolled into Orlando last Wednesday, and WWE will have a presence through Raw and Smackdown, as well as this week’s NXT tapings, before they get back in the post-WrestleMania swing of things. While they were in town, though, they managed to set some box office and attendance records, thanks to five straight days of sold-out shows.

As The New Day announced during WrestleMania, Sunday night’s event at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) set a new attendance record for the venue, with an announced 75,245 fans. It also broke the Citrus Bowl’s box office record (previously set by the Rolling Stones in 2015), as WWE ended up with a $14.5 million gross for the event. WrestleMania had been at the Citrus Bowl once before, in 2008, when they drew 74,635 for Floyd Mayweather vs. Big Show and Ric Flair’s retirement match against Shawn Michaels.

Overall, this year’s event is officially the seventh-largest WrestleMania crowd of all time, just edging out WrestleMania XXX at the Superdome (or Silverdome, if you’re Hulk Hogan), which packed in 75,167. Starting with the Hall of Fame on Friday night, NXT TakeOver: Orlando on Saturday, and Raw and Smackdown on Monday and Tuesday, all at the Amway Center, WWE will put on five straight nights of sellouts, which their press release refers to as “unprecedented.”