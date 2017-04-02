Looks like Austin lost some weight! @wrestlemania33official A post shared by Dennis Martinez (@dmartinezradio) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Wrestlemania 33 kicked off a little earlier than expected when a group of cosplayers decided to take it upon themselves to warm up the crowd with a match. The best part? The massive audience was totally into “Stone Cold” vs. “The Ultimate Warrior.” By the end of the impromptu fight, chants of “this is awesome” were echoing throughout Orlando.

Look at them go. They’ve got some solid ring … or crowd psychology for a couple cosplayers and an unlicensed referee.

Yassssssss @wrestlemania33official #wrestlemania33 let's get this started @1019ampradio @therealchadpitt A post shared by Dennis Martinez (@dmartinezradio) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Here’s another angle of the crowd loving every second of the non-sanctioned match: