Wrestlemania 33 kicked off a little earlier than expected when a group of cosplayers decided to take it upon themselves to warm up the crowd with a match. The best part? The massive audience was totally into “Stone Cold” vs. “The Ultimate Warrior.” By the end of the impromptu fight, chants of “this is awesome” were echoing throughout Orlando.
Look at them go. They’ve got some solid ring … or crowd psychology for a couple cosplayers and an unlicensed referee.
Here’s another angle of the crowd loving every second of the non-sanctioned match:
Just imagine we’re gonna hear about this on a shoot somewhere.