WWE

Orlando is once again hosting WrestleMania, and even though WrestleMania 33 is nearly a month away, the city has already caught WrestleMania fever. (The only known cure for WrestleMania fever is a Triple H vs. Randy Orton main event.) To celebrate WrestleMania being in town, the city of Orlando has made a huge-ass championship belt and placed it at Lake Eola Park for anyone to go and gawk at.

The big unveiling went down on Wednesday, led by the mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer, and attended by the crack team of “Oh crap, who do we have at Full Sail on Wednesday?” It turns out, the answer to that question is Shinsuke Nakamura, No Way Jose, Peyton Royce and Mandy Rose. Hey, you could do a lot worse!

We're 25 days away from @WWE #WrestleMania at our @CWStadium. This event is a BIG deal! pic.twitter.com/kjsiuAX5M1 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 8, 2017

Now, if you may allow me to be pedantic about semantics for a moment (pemantics), it seems like that replica is 12 feet HIGH, not 12 feet TALL. The belt itself looks to be about the tallness of approximately 1.5 No Ways Jose at its tallest point. But still, that’s a big-ass belt! I would have gone with boasting about the length, rather than the height. (Are we seriously not doing phrasing anymore?)

Anyway, if you’re going to be in the Orlando area, go check out this cool installation! Let’s make “POINT AT THE BIG BELT” the new “POINT AT THE WRESTLEMANIA SIGN.” Or, you know, just enjoy your time in lovely Lake Eola Park. Or take a trip to Universal Studios. Whichever.