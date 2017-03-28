The instant that Cesaro and Sheamus showed up on Monday’s Raw wielding a ladder, we assumed this was going down. Yes, thanks to the Unlikely Duo randomly snatching up a ladder (one that busted up Sheamus’ entire forehead), WWE has turned Sunday’s Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship into a Ladder Match instead.
WWE.com announced on Tuesday that the ladder match stipulation is now official. The Club will defend against Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady, of course, and this will be the third straight WrestleMania with a ladder match on the card.
The past two years, the Intercontinental Championship was defended in a multi-person ladder match, and it seemed like a tradition was being born. But with Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose fighting in a one-on-one grudge match for the IC belt, it’s now the tag titles’ chance. There was some brief speculation early on that WWE might run their first women’s ladder match for the Smackdown women’s title, but no dice.
This will be the 50th non-Money in the Bank, non-TLC ladder match in WWE history, and the first tag team ladder match at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 2000, when Edge and Christian defeated the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz. Strangely, the Hardys are the only one of those three pairings that are still around as an active tag team. Weird!
Damn I really wanted the SD women’s match to get the ladder nod
They should have attacked them with beer. Then they could’ve had a drinking contest for the titles instead.
Does this mean, kayfabe, that Sheamus and Cesaro are the favorites since the other guys don’t have ladder match experience?
Can’t Cass just toss Enzo up into the rafters to retrieve the titles?
Will the internet ever shut up about the Hardys?
All this and more, on the next Rocky and Bullwinkle!
I have read that on other sites also. It read that their deal with ROH ends on April 1st, but I’m not sure how accurate that is. If The Young Bucks take the tag titles from the Hardys on Saturday, I guess that might be more telling.
In regards to saving their return until the RAW – why? We will more than likely have Kurt Angle returning and some NXT call ups (Nakamura?), so you don’t want them to get lost in the shuffle. You want those big moments for Wrestlemania too, so screw it, add them in.
Has anyone ever debuted or returned at WM? People online, including the author of this post apparently, seem to think the Hardys are going to be involved somehow. I thought they were with ROH for the foreseeable future? Even if the Hardys did return surely they’d save it for the post Mania Raw?
Warrior returned at WM8 but that was pre-raw era
I hope Enzo doesn’t die.
Or anyone of those guys, for that matter. But Enzon in a ladder match got me worried
What I find strange about the six men involved in those early TLC matches is that everybody went on to become a multiple time world champion except D-Von Dudley.
