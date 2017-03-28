WWE.com

The instant that Cesaro and Sheamus showed up on Monday’s Raw wielding a ladder, we assumed this was going down. Yes, thanks to the Unlikely Duo randomly snatching up a ladder (one that busted up Sheamus’ entire forehead), WWE has turned Sunday’s Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship into a Ladder Match instead.

WWE.com announced on Tuesday that the ladder match stipulation is now official. The Club will defend against Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady, of course, and this will be the third straight WrestleMania with a ladder match on the card.

The past two years, the Intercontinental Championship was defended in a multi-person ladder match, and it seemed like a tradition was being born. But with Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose fighting in a one-on-one grudge match for the IC belt, it’s now the tag titles’ chance. There was some brief speculation early on that WWE might run their first women’s ladder match for the Smackdown women’s title, but no dice.

This will be the 50th non-Money in the Bank, non-TLC ladder match in WWE history, and the first tag team ladder match at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 2000, when Edge and Christian defeated the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz. Strangely, the Hardys are the only one of those three pairings that are still around as an active tag team. Weird!