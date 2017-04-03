Brock Lesnar Took Bill Goldberg To Suplex City At WrestleMania 33

Goldberg makes his entrance during WrestleMania 33Goldberg stunned Brock Lesnar — and wrestling fans watching at home — when he delivered his first jackhammer in twelve years on WWE Raw back in October. After taking out Rusev and Paul Heyman, Goldberg set his sights on Brock Lesnar. The former WCW powerhouse shocked fans again when he caught Brock Lesnar off guard and decimated the Beast Incarnate with two quick spears and a Jackhammer.

Before he squared off against a Lesnar hellbent on getting his revenge, Goldberg made quick work of Kevin Owens to become the current WWE Universal Champion on the road to WrestleMania. After a brutal specialty diet and a physically punishing but ultimately rewarding “miserable” preparation to get back in ring shape, the hard work was for naught when Lesnar remembered that he’s a real life MMA mutant and sent Goldberg and his dozen eggs a day packing.

