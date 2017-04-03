WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE WrestleMania 33 results. The Ultimate Thrill Ride™ featured matches for almost every WWE Championship as well as The Undertaker taking on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins facing Triple H, Shane McMahon versus AJ Styles and more.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WrestleMania 33 column.

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

– Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries. Neville retained the championship after hitting a Red Arrow.

– Mojo Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Big Show was eliminated early by Braun Strowman. Strowman was eliminated after everyone in the match teamed up to toss him out. Rob Gronkowski got involved, helping Mojo fight off Jinder Mahal to win the match.

– Kickoff Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Baron Corbin. Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Corbin to retain.