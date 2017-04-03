WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

#Wrestlemania #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.02.17 7 Comments

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE WrestleMania 33 results. The Ultimate Thrill Ride™ featured matches for almost every WWE Championship as well as The Undertaker taking on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins facing Triple H, Shane McMahon versus AJ Styles and more.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WrestleMania 33 column.

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries. Neville retained the championship after hitting a Red Arrow.

Mojo Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Big Show was eliminated early by Braun Strowman. Strowman was eliminated after everyone in the match teamed up to toss him out. Rob Gronkowski got involved, helping Mojo fight off Jinder Mahal to win the match.

Kickoff Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Baron Corbin. Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Corbin to retain.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWEWWE PPV RESULTS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP