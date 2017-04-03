Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE WrestleMania 33 results. The Ultimate Thrill Ride™ featured matches for almost every WWE Championship as well as The Undertaker taking on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins facing Triple H, Shane McMahon versus AJ Styles and more.
WWE WrestleMania 33 Results
– Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries. Neville retained the championship after hitting a Red Arrow.
– Mojo Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Big Show was eliminated early by Braun Strowman. Strowman was eliminated after everyone in the match teamed up to toss him out. Rob Gronkowski got involved, helping Mojo fight off Jinder Mahal to win the match.
– Kickoff Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Baron Corbin. Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Corbin to retain.
The show had more fat to trim than Kassius Ohno
Sounds like the PPV equivalent of hot garbage.
Undertaker left his gloves in the ring. I think that’s it for him.
WWE is still operational but Impact and Wcw are going/went under? How? They were doing this same garbage way before.
This was a Wrestlemania.
There were matches.
I died at ‘Pitbull performed. Flo Rida was there.”
Anyway shitting on this WM just wants to be negative or didn’t actually watch the show. The matches were solid, the finishes were the right ones (except Bray and Corbin losing, but that’s just my opinion) and even though the SDL Women’s match was rushed, it still made sense for everyone to try to steal a pin as fast as possible. I forget where I read it but someone once said “WWE fans don’t like wrestling, they like wrestlers. They want to get excited when a wrestler shows up and then wait til the next entrance so they can get excited again”. That sounds about right for anyone bitching that Samoa Joe or Finn Balor didn’t interfere, or that the Naomi entry was announced ahead of time. WM should be a completion to a years worth of stories and tonight was…KO killed his friendship for good, Naomi got her payoff, Seth showed up HHH, Randy destroyed the Wyatts, etc etc.