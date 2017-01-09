WWE Confirms That New Orleans Will Host WrestleMania 34 In 2018

01.09.17

Last week, we brought you news that the rumored location for next year’s WrestleMania 34 was New Orleans, the site of the already-legendary WrestleMania XXX, complete with speculation that Monday’s episode of Raw in New Orleans might coincide with an official announcement stating as much. Turns out … that was all correct! Sometimes it happens!

On Monday, WWE’s website confirmed The Big Easy will indeed be host to WrestleMania for the second time in five years. Between New York, Orlando, and New Orleans, WWE is certainly starting to have a good batch of rotating WrestleMania locations. Heck, if this keeps up, pretty soon cities won’t have to put in bids at all! Our condolences to Minnesota. Maybe it’ll work out for you one of these years.

From WWE.com:

The Showcase of the Immortals is returning to New Orleans in 2018.

As first reported by The Times-Picuyane, WrestleMania 34 will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

A capacity crowd of 75,167 WWE fans filled the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2014 for WrestleMania 30. That was the year that The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak famously came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, as well as the event where Daniel Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton in a triple threat main event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE will hold a press event Tuesday morning in New Orleans to make the WrestleMania 34 announcement official. Check back to WWE.com tomorrow for full coverage, including photos and videos.

There’s a good chance that Hulk Hogan will be back in the WWE fold by next year, so he’ll have a second chance to get the name of the venue right.

