Got $9,000? Then You Can Fly On WWE’s Private Jet To WrestleMania

#WWE
10.31.17 1 hour ago

Believe it or not, WrestleMania 34 is just around the corner — April 8, 2018, at New Orleans’ Silverdome Superdome, to be precise. WWE has 65,000 or so tickets they have to figure out creative ways of selling, and that’s just for Mania itself — they’ll be running live broadcasts for five straight days in the Big Easy, from NXT TakeOver to the WWE Hall Of Fame the two nights before Mania to Raw and Smackdown Live the two nights afterward.

In the past, WWE has created travel packages for the most diehard WWE fans (and/or those with money to burn) which include primo tickets to multiple WWE shows, certain VIP-only events such as breakfast with Superstars and more. But for Mania 34, WWE has outdone themselves.

This time around, they’ve made a One-In-A-Lifetime Package available that caps at a maximum of two people and includes, among other things:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSnxt takeover new orleansprivate jetsWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 5 hours ago 2 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP