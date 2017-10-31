Got $9,000? Then You Can Fly On WWE’s Private Jet To WrestleMania

Believe it or not, WrestleMania 34 is just around the corner — April 8, 2018, at New Orleans’ Silverdome Superdome, to be precise. WWE has 65,000 or so tickets they have to figure out creative ways of selling, and that’s just for Mania itself — they’ll be running live broadcasts for five straight days in the Big Easy, from NXT TakeOver to the WWE Hall Of Fame the two nights before Mania to Raw and Smackdown Live the two nights afterward.

In the past, WWE has created travel packages for the most diehard WWE fans (and/or those with money to burn) which include primo tickets to multiple WWE shows, certain VIP-only events such as breakfast with Superstars and more. But for Mania 34, WWE has outdone themselves.

This time around, they’ve made a One-In-A-Lifetime Package available that caps at a maximum of two people and includes, among other things: