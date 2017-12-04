WWE 205 Live Will Present Three Standalone Shows As A January Mini-Tour

Great news for fans of the weight class featuring wrestlers Vince McMahon won’t recognize competing between the purple ropes — 205 Live is doing a mini-Northeast tour in January 2018. Last month you were thankful for Drew Gulak — this month be thankful you can catch Drew Gulak in person. And maybe Hideo Itami?

Here’s the skinny, courtesy of WWE.com:

  • Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center
  • Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium
  • Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

Tickets for each event go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. EST.

Wanna try and catch all three shows because you know 205 Live is underrated and you’re afraid of losing it and you want to vote with your dollars and put a butt in a seat and show your love and appreciation for these workers? Well, you should! Your trip won’t be as long as that run-on sentence, see?

