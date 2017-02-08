Yet Another WWE Cruiserweight Has Suffered An Injury

WWE Network

Over the past couple of weeks, the WWE Raw cruiserweight division has done some work to build up Tony Nese (the man so Nese they named him Nese) as a legitimate threat for the Cruiserweight Championship. He’s been separated from his buddy Drew Gulak, given a Titantron logo that looks like it belongs on a Big Dogs shirt, and given him a new finisher that involves the body part that sounds like his last name.

Unfortunately, just a day after he was announced for his most high-profile match to date, he has been put on the shelf with an injury. This comes right on the heels of former Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann suffering an ankle injury, and not too long after Tajiri suffered a knee injury (which he just returned from on Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live).

205 Live this week opened up with the announcement that Nese suffered an injury on Raw, and would not be cleared to compete in the main event No. 1 contender Fatal 5-Way Match. There is no word as of yet what type of injury he suffered or how long he is expected to be out of action, but based on a tweet he sent during 205 Live, it would appear to be a leg injury.

I could run through all five of these guys with one leg. #205live #WWE — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) February 8, 2017

Nese was replaced in Tuesday’s Fatal 5-Way match by Mustafa Ali, who won a qualifying match over Ariya Daivari to start the show. Jack Gallagher then defeated Ali, Cedric Alexander, TJ Perkins and Noam Dar in the main event to earn a title shot against Neville at the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5. This was almost certainly going to be the outcome with or without Nese, but it’s still unfortunate that the cruiserweight division is down yet another wrestler once again.