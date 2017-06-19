WWE Has Announced Which Superstar Will Be On The Cover Of ‘WWE 2K18’

It seems like everyone in WWE has a big honkin’ announcement this week. Roman Reigns is supposed to make a SummerSlam announcement on Monday’s Raw, and all weekend Seth stinkin’ Rollins was talking about his big stinkin’ announcement on Monday morning’s SportsCenter. Many suspected the announcement would be that Rollins will be the stinkin’ cover athlete for WWE 2K18. And you know what? That stinkin’ thinkin’ was correct.
Rollins will grace the cover of WWE 2K18, which will be his first time as a WWE video game cover athlete. The cover spot isn’t quite as big a deal as in, say, any other sport, but it’s still a nice little feather in the cap of whichever wrestler gets the spot. The other games in the 2K series have had covers featuring Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Steve Austin, and The Rock, so that’s fine company for Rollins. (And the secret alternate Daniel Bryan cover, but we don’t talk about that one.)
I’m still not purchasing the mainline WWE2K games. Fire Pro World is coming out this year so that’ll be dope
Surprised it’s just him and not the other Shield duders but it’s hella nice that he gets some solo shine and the WWE finally embrace a full time superstar on its video game and stops living in the past(I suppose Brock is the present but GFB) just hope he doesn’t get injured or popped for PEDs because unlike Brock they will audible on his ass.