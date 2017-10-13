Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before you watch this video, make sure to click over and read about/watch part one. I don’t want to say you won’t know what’s going on if you don’t, but we are playing a brand new game and pitting a snake God against a fancy Dad with teeth for an eye.

This is the moment of truth: which of our… uh, unique superstars will win? Spoiler alert: it’s the one with the three-foot height advantage and so many muscles his torso looks like a tree. Just kidding, it’s the 5-foot-5 guy we made weigh 600 pounds. Wrestling video games are only slightly weirder than pro wrestling itself.

If you can’t tell by these videos, we had a hell of a lot of fun playing WWE 2K18, and you can try it for yourself when it’s released multi-platform on October 17.

