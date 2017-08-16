Here Are The First 47 Playable Characters In ‘WWE 2K18’

IGN

It’s summer and that means the news keeps rolling out for the WWE 2K18 video game, which will be released on October 17. In the recent weeks we let you know Seth Rollins was going to be the cover athlete, Raw GM Kurt Angle will be the exclusive pre-order in the game, there will be an all new announce team as well as some other changes and you can get a “Cena Nuff” Edition of the game, too.

All of that is great to know, but fans also want to know who is going to be in the game. If you have the WWE 2K16 or WWE 2K17 games that’s great, but they don’t have the updated rosters and changes to characters. As any wrestling fan knows, things change all the time. That’s why they release this game every year because it has a different feel to it and fans always want to get the newest thing that’s out there.