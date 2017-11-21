The NXT Stars Pack For ‘WWE 2K18’ Is Finally Here

Youtube

WWE 2K18 was released in October with a roster of 172 names that wrestling fans can use to play the game. If there’s one thing we know about wrestling fans, it’s that they are never satisfied. They want more names, because they want to take different wrestlers to the promised land, and we’re not just talking about created superstars like Fancy Dad and Snake God either.

In a previous update about the game, we noted that there would be several downloadable content (or DLC) bundles that would be added to the game including some members of the NXT roster. An update from 2K Games let us know that the NXT Generation Pack is now available.