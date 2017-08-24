The Next 37 ‘WWE 2K18’ Playable Superstars Have Been Revealed

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between the serious upgrade to the graphics, the ever-expanding roster and the promise of a far deeper gameplay experience across the board, WWE 2K18‘s launch date of October 17th can’t come soon enough. We already dove into the initial reveal of the first 47 Superstars that will be in the game, now IGN has dished out the next 37 pro grapplers vying for power in the digital squared circle.

Legends

Goldberg

Earthquake

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Larry Zbyszko

Brutus Beefcake

Greg Valentine

Edge

Godfather

Eddie Guerrero

Daniel Bryan

Women