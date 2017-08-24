The Next 37 ‘WWE 2K18’ Playable Superstars Have Been Revealed

Between the serious upgrade to the graphics, the ever-expanding roster and the promise of a far deeper gameplay experience across the board, WWE 2K18‘s launch date of October 17th can’t come soon enough. We already dove into the initial reveal of the first 47 Superstars that will be in the game, now IGN has dished out the next 37 pro grapplers vying for power in the digital squared circle.
Legends
- Goldberg
- Earthquake
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Larry Zbyszko
- Brutus Beefcake
- Greg Valentine
- Edge
- Godfather
- Eddie Guerrero
- Daniel Bryan
Women
- Maryse Naomi
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley Ivory
- Natalya Mickie James
- Becky Lynch
- Tamina Ember Moon
So now there are legends AND all time greats?
Oh, so Bayley’s last name is Ivory.
Well, glad that mystery’s all cleared up!
Seriously. Proofread.