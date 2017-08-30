Youtube

The loaded roaster in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game continues to grow as another group of current stars and legends were announced as part of the game. In the past couple of weeks, we let you know about the first 47 playable characters in the game, we followed that up last week with 37 more names added to the game.

We found out The Rock was was in charge of the soundtrack for the game as well.

During this week’s roster reveal on IGN, they announced 41 more names for the game. Here’s how they break down in terms of male superstars, female superstars, tag teams and legends.