‘A Christmiz Story’ Is The New Holiday Classic You’ve Been Waiting For

12.15.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Cleveland, Ohio, has a few things going for it. No. 1? LeBron James, obviously. No. 2? Superman was created here! No. 3? Nearly all of the movie A Christmas Story was filmed in the city. And finally, No. 4: We are home to Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, WWE Superstar and all-around WWE MVP for 2017.

It’s those last two things that WWE has masterfully fused together to create A Christmiz Story, a four-and-a-half-minute short that runs through the high points of the 1983 classic. Stop what you’re doing and press “play,” y’all:

