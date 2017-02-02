WWE Is Reportedly Ramping Up To Present An Asian Tournament

WWE Network

WWE tournaments: they’re so hot right now. The Cruiserweight Classic was a massive success (although the Raw cruiserweight division and 205 Live are suffering some serious growing pains), and the United Kingdom Championship Tournament was extremely well-received. Triple H has already gone on record as saying there would be a women’s tournament at some point this year, but now it looks like we might have yet another region-specific tournament event to look forward to.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE has reached out to wrestlers in Asia, trying to ascertain passport statuses and availability, because they’re very much looking to do an Asian tournament. Meltzer claims this is moving quickly in response to the recently announced WCPW World Cup, which will kick off in late March and is intended to bring in talent from all over the world in a 64-man tournament. The WCPW tournament will take place in England.

WWE has been working hard on building their audience in China over the past year, and their signing of Ho Ho Lun for the CWC was in part a political decision, as Lun is the owner of the only wrestling promotion in that territory. Still, the possibility of bringing in a bunch of competitors from Japan and other Asian countries is certainly intriguing, and the list of possible, eligible free agents will probably be forthcoming. But if they manage to book this entire tournament without even calling Kikutaro, who now lives in the United States, SO HELP ME GOD.