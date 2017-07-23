Here’s Your WWE Battleground 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Battleground airs this Sunday, July 23, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view is headlined by a Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship. Also on the card is a United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, a Smackdown Tag Team Championship between The Usos and The New Day, and a flag match between John Cena and Rusev.
Here’s the complete Battleground card as we know it.
WWE Battleground Card:
1. WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
2. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
3. Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev
4. Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
6. 5-Way Elimination Match To Determine Naomi’s Opponent At SummerSlam: Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Natalya
7. Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
8. Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English
If you'd like to read our full rundown of the card and predictions for all eight matches, click here. Otherwise, enjoy the show, and don't forget that we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Battleground column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1.
In the immortal words of René Magritte: Ce n’est pas un concours.
Who will win: the Ten Guy or the Tenor Guy?
The people switching to Game of Thrones at 10pm
isn’t the singing heel gimmick supposed to be that the heel is bad at it, like Jillian, and not actually really good at it like Aiden English?
Once Asuka is called up she should fued against Kanellis because he’s only ever been good against the Sendai Girls
Aiden keeps using my favorite paintings for his tights. Keep it up, man!
Jerry staying on brand.
This Kanellis gimmick is as lame as his wrestling. Is this what it feels like to be in a Punjabi Prison?
The Punjabi Prison should randomly lower for every match like Kane/Austin at KOTR ’98
Who’s insanely bad idea was it to put sam Roberts and otunga on the same panel
These fans can’t STFU for half a damn second.
It was snowballs at Santa in the 1960s
The batteries thing was at JD Drew in 1999.
Local radio stations all started giving away a ton of tickets as part of call in contests this week so I’m guessing there’s alot of people there that don’t follow the product too closely and only went cause it was free.
They threw batteries at Santa, FFS.
@-BANE- So am I.
Yeah. Philly.
They’re chanting for people who aren’t even on this show.
It’s Philly. No surprise.
S’up, Carmella.
2 time Money in the Bank champ… way to play it!
So does John Cena fly to the ring on the back of a bald eagle tonight while Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan pass out apple pies to the crowd? Ya know, just in case we weren’t aware that he loves America.
Tons of Patriot chatter this month, could be foreshadowing.
Otunga: “Cena is the biggest patriot I’ve ever met.”
Otunga has clearly never been on any of the WWE military tours.
Orton should be right at home in the Punjabi Prison: very few dives to the outside