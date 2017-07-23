Here’s Your WWE Battleground 2017 Open Discussion Thread

YouTube

WWE Battleground airs this Sunday, July 23, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view is headlined by a Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship. Also on the card is a United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, a Smackdown Tag Team Championship between The Usos and The New Day, and a flag match between John Cena and Rusev.

Here’s the complete Battleground card as we know it.

WWE Battleground Card:

1. WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton 2. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens 3. Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev 4. Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day 6. 5-Way Elimination Match To Determine Naomi’s Opponent At SummerSlam: Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Natalya 7. Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis 8. Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

If you'd like to read our full rundown of the card and predictions for all eight matches, click here. Otherwise, enjoy the show, and don't forget that we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Battleground column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1.