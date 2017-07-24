WWE Network

[heavy sigh]

Previously on the Best and Worst of Battleground: We had probably 2016’s under-the-radar best secondary pay-per-view, featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn having a match of the year candidate, the main roster debut of Bayley, and that Shield triple threat nobody remembers and everybody thinks still needs to happen. I’m sure this year will be just as good! Please ignore the picture.

If you missed Battleground 2017 and want to spit in the face of a God that loves you enough to spare you three hours of this, click here to watch it.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Battleground 2017 for July 23, 2017.